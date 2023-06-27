Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

Three F-16 fighter jets from the USA fly to Jagel Air Base in Schlesweig-Holstein. (Archive image) © Georg Wendt/dpa

Denmark has started training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets – and wants to phase out the planes earlier to deliver them to Ukraine.

COPENHAGEN – Ukraine is demanding western F-16 fighter jets to defend itself against Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin’s army. The fulfillment of this wish is apparently getting closer. Denmark has now started training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16. It is possible that the planes can go to Ukraine earlier than planned.

Fighter jets for Ukraine: Denmark starts F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots

“We have taken the step to start training and further educational efforts for Ukrainian pilots,” said Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen on the public broadcaster DR. In addition, it will be checked whether and how many Danish F-16 jets can be sent to Ukraine in the form of a “specific donation”.

First, however, the Ukrainian pilots would have to train with the F-16 fighter jets for six to eight months. “But that doesn’t mean that you can’t make a decision beforehand,” Poulsen said. The jets would remain with the Danish Air Force until 2024. The country currently owns 30 F-16 jets, according to the annual “Military Balance” report by the British think tank International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Ukraine war: Denmark wants to get replacements for F-16 faster and speed up delivery to Kiev

According to the minister, Denmark wants to phase out the F-16 jets earlier so that they can be handed over to Ukraine more quickly. Originally, the aircraft were to remain in Danish ownership up to and including 2027. But now they are to be phased out two years earlier, i.e. as early as 2025. Minister Poulsen has apparently already informed Parliament of the decision.

The F-16 fighter jets are to be replaced with the new fifth-generation F-35 jets. “We can integrate and deploy the F-35 aircraft earlier than planned,” Poulsen said DR. Therefore it is also possible to throw the F-16 out of the fleet earlier. The Ukrainian demand for modern, Western fighter jets should be satisfied much earlier. Ukraine, meanwhile, also expects German participation in the delivery of aircraft. (bb)