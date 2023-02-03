Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe, Helena Gries, Caspar Felix Hoffmann, Moritz Serif, Vincent Büssow

Russia continues to suffer heavy casualties in the Ukraine war. The General Staff reports numerous killed Russian soldiers. The news ticker.

+++ 7 p.m.: In the Donetsk region, soldiers of the Ukrainian National Guard destroyed another Russian Su-25 fighter jet. This was announced by the National Guard of Ukraine on its official website. “On February 2 at 11:55 a.m. on the south-eastern outskirts of Bakhmut, members of the National Guard spotted two enemy Su-25 aircraft at a distance of three kilometers, the target was locked and a shootdown was carried out,” the statement said. “As a result of the fighting, one Su-25 was hit.” Last week, a Russian Mi-24 helicopter and a Russian Su-25 fighter jet were shot down by Ukrainian forces.

A Russian Air Force Su-25 fighter jet takes off. (Iconic image) © Vadim Grishankin / AP / dpa

Heavy casualties: Former Ukrainian law enforcement officer killed in car explosion

+++ 6 p.m.: A former Ukrainian law enforcement officer who defected to Russia died in a car explosion in Enerhodar in Zaporizhia Oblast in south-eastern Ukraine on Friday morning (February 3). Many employees of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which is occupied by the Russian armed forces, live in the city. The Executive Committee of the Berdyansk City Hall reported the news via telegram. The collaborator was blown up in Enerhodar. Before the occupation, the man worked as a Ukrainian law enforcement officer and then defected to the enemy,” it said. “The resistance works! Despite all the controls and all the pressure.”

Heavy casualties: Russian tanks destroyed and soldiers captured

+++ 1.30 p.m.: In the Wuhledar region of Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian soldiers are said to have destroyed Russian equipment and captured two Russian soldiers. This is reported by one of the brigades allegedly involved Telegram. information of Ukrainska Pravda an upgraded Russian T-80 tank was said to have been destroyed in the process.

Heavy losses for Russia: recruitment by Wagner group decreases

+++ 11.25 a.m.: According to British military experts, the recruitment of prisoners by the Russian mercenary group Wagner has recently decreased. This emerged from the daily intelligence update from the Ministry of Defense in London on Friday.

A power struggle between different groups in the Russian ruling elite is at least partly responsible for the decline. “Significant tensions between Wagner and the Russian Ministry of Defense are becoming apparent in the public eye,” the statement said. Both data from the Russian law enforcement agency and reports from Ukrainian soldiers suggest that the number of Wagner mercenaries recruited has fallen.

Heavy losses for Russia: Ukraine destroys Russian air defense system

+++ 10.45 a.m.: According to a tweet from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, a Russian air defense system is said to have been destroyed by Ukrainian artillery.

The Tor M2DT anti-aircraft missile system was unveiled by the Russian military in May 2017 during the annual Victory Day parade in Moscow. According to the site Army Recognition is a short-range anti-aircraft system specifically designed for use in arctic climates.

On Thursday, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry released aerial photos showing the missile system being destroyed by a drone.

Heavy losses for Russia: Moscow loses 840 soldiers in one day

Update from February 3, 9:30 a.m.: Russia is said to have lost almost 130,000 soldiers since the start of the Ukraine war. This emerges from the latest figures from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The information cannot be independently verified.

Soldiers: 129,870 (+840)

129,870 (+840) planes: 294 (+1)

294 (+1) Helicopter: 284 (+0)

284 (+0) Tank: 3215 (+4)

3215 (+4) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6388 (+6)

6388 (+6) Artillery Systems: 2215 (+3)

2215 (+3) Anti-Aircraft Systems: 222 (+1)

222 (+1) Multiple Rocket Launcher: 460 (+2)

460 (+2) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 5068 (+4)

5068 (+4) boats: 18 (+0)

18 (+0) drones: 1952 (+1)

1952 (+1) (Source: Report of the Ukrainian General Staff of February 03)

Heavy losses for Russia: Prisoners can voluntarily be imprisoned as prisoners

+++ 10.05 p.m.: In January visited aloud Ukrainska Pravda 5.6 million users the project’s website I Want To Live (“I want to live”), of which 4.7 million from Russia and 350,000 from Ukraine. Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Coordination Center for Prisoners of War, explains that Russian soldiers and their family members, as well as citizens who are threatened with mobilization, turn to the project. Since September 2022, more than 7,600 voluntary surrender requests have been received from Russians and residents of the Russian-held territories of Ukraine.

The applications give those affected the opportunity to be voluntarily and peacefully detained as prisoners of war in Ukraine. Coordination Headquarters states that the detention will then be carried out in accordance with the Geneva Conventions. If they wish, the prisoners can also return to their homeland as part of an exchange or apply for asylum in Ukraine or in EU countries.

Heavy losses for Russia: Ukraine fends off attacks in Donetsk – and gives more numbers

+++ 7.47 p.m.: 127 Russian soldiers were killed and 137 wounded in the Bakhmut region yesterday, spokesman for the Eastern Group of Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevatyy said at an online briefing. The situation towards Luhansk is similar.

The number of wounded is increasing and there are already not enough hospitals and medical staff to help them, the spokesman added. As Cherevaty previously reported, the Russian armed forces are now also using maternity hospitals in the occupied territories to treat their wounded.

Heavy losses for Russia in the Ukraine war: 14 attacks repelled

+++ 10.45 a.m.: In its latest war update, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says it “repelled attempts by Russian invaders to attack 14 settlements in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.”

“Over the past day, the enemy carried out six rocket attacks, four of which hit civilian infrastructure in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region, and four airstrikes. They also fired 73 times with multiple rocket launchers. Peaceful residents were killed by enemy attacks,” the statement read Thursday, February 2.

Heavy losses for Russia – Ukraine attacks several troop bases

+++ 8.20 p.m.: Ukrainian artillery and rocket troops attacked several bases of the occupying Russian forces again on Wednesday. This was announced by the Ukrainian General Staff in its daily situation report on the social media platform Facebook. Accordingly, there would have been three successful attacks on troop bases and Russian command posts during the day.

+++ 4.30 p.m.: Russian soldiers tried unsuccessfully to break through the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Bakhmut region. This is reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on Telegram. “The situation is stable – there is artillery shelling every day. Yesterday they tried to break through our positions, but the attack was repelled and the Russians retreated. It’s more or less quiet now,” a soldier was quoted as saying.

At the same time, the military noted that the Russians reduced the “dynamics of the offensive” compared to the previous month. Ukrainian forces would defend their positions and repel regular Russian breakthrough attempts. The above information is not independently verifiable.

News about the Ukraine war: Video shows destruction of Russian tank

+++ 2 p.m.: The Ukrainian National Guard has released a video purporting to show Omega special forces destroying a tank and an infantry fighting vehicle belonging to the Russian Armed Forces in the Donetsk region. This is reported, among other things, by the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform.

“Soldiers of a special forces unit of the National Guard of Ukraine hold back the enemy in the Donetsk region every day. Two shots and two hits on enemy targets. In just one minute, National Guard Special Forces soldiers destroyed an enemy tank and infantry fighting vehicle,” the National Guard said in a Facebook post. The information cannot be independently verified.

News about the Ukraine war: Again heavy losses for Russia

+++ 12.34 p.m.: Russia has to suffer further losses in the Ukraine war. So Kyiv was able to destroy four armored fighting vehicles, as well as 13 other vehicles and fuel tanks. However, the information cannot be independently verified.

Ukraine-News: Group Wagner with problems

Update from Wednesday, February 1, 10:42 a.m.: More and more mercenaries from the notorious Wagner group are suffering from infections due to poor hygiene. The news portal reports Newsweek. The Wagner Group is a paramilitary unit founded by Yevgeny Prigozhin. The group also recruits convicts and foreign mercenaries.

Heavy losses for Russia in the Ukraine war

First report from Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 09:58: Kyiv – Russia continues to suffer heavy losses in the Ukraine war. In its morning statement on the situation, the General Staff of Ukraine again spoke of high losses for the Russian troops.

According to Ukraine, almost a thousand Russian soldiers have been killed in the past 24 hours. The Ukrainian defense forces killed 920 Russian occupiers and destroyed 8 tanks and 10 artillery systems, the news portal reports Ukrainska Pravda with reference to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war: Moscow has illegally recruited more than 9,000 men

Meanwhile, Moscow has admitted that since last fall it has wrongly conscripted several thousand men into the army for the Ukraine war. More than 9,000 citizens illegally mobilized have been brought back home, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said in a meeting with Putin. Among the men are those who should not have been called up for health reasons.

In view of the high losses in the Ukraine war, Russia is said to have difficulties maintaining troop levels. That comes from one CNN– report out. Unspecified Western officials said that while this will not stop Russia from going on the offensive, it will not make any progress. It is becoming increasingly difficult for Russia to replace the losses. (red with dpa/AFP)