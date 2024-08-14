Home policy

The Ukrainian armed forces report the shooting down of a Su-34 fighter jet in the Kursk region. This increases the pressure on Russian President Putin.

Munich – The Ukrainian offensive in the Russian region of Kursk in the Ukraine war has been going on for over a week now. The result is devastating for Vladimir Putin: Ukraine claims to control over 70 settlements and 1,000 square kilometers of Russian territory. Several hundred Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner by Ukraine and the Kremlin has to move additional troops to the border region to provide support. On Wednesday, the Russian despot suffered the next blow: Ukrainian forces apparently shot down a Russian fighter jet in Kursk.

During offensive in Kursk – Ukraine shoots down Russian fighter jet

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced the shooting down on Wednesday in a post on its official Telegram channel. The fighter jet that was shot down is said to be a Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber. Members of the Ukrainian anti-aircraft unit shot down the fighter jet in Kursk on Wednesday night, the statement continued. However, the information cannot be independently verified.

The Ukrainian military did not provide any information about the weapons used in the shooting down. The use of Western weapons on Russian territory is opposed by several NATO members. However, deployments for defensive purposes in the Russian-Ukrainian border region have been approved. According to a report by the PictureAccording to the newspaper, Kiev is said to have used German Marder infantry fighting vehicles in the offensive. Russian military bloggers had previously reported that Ukraine had stationed Patriot air defense systems on the border. Their range would also allow for launches over Russian territory. However, the reports have not yet been confirmed. A launch with a shoulder-launched system from Russian soil is also conceivable.

Another setback for Putin: Russia probably loses Su-34 fighter jet in Kursk

For Putin’s army, the shooting down of the fighter bomber is another moral setback in the war against Ukraine. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Ukrainian military says it has shot down 366 enemy aircraft – the Su-34 would be number 367 and a shot down in Russian airspace. The fighter bomber from the Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi was put into service in the Russian Air Force in 2014. The fighter jet reaches a top speed of almost 2200 km/h (Mach 1.8) and can be equipped with air-to-air missiles, air-to-ground missiles, cruise missiles and bombs.

type Fighter bomber crew 2 Top speed Mach 1.8 (approx. 2200 km/h) Operational radius 1100 kilometers Maximum weapon load 8200 kilograms

Ukraine apparently destroys Su-34 fighter jet – used to drop glide bombs

Russia’s air force has used the Su-34 in recent months primarily to drop so-called Glide bombs, such as the FAB-1500The explosive device, originally designed as a free-fall bomb, was modified by the Ukraine so that it could be dropped in the air and then cover a distance of up to 70 kilometers to its target. This makes it possible for Moscow to “release” the bombs in Russian airspace in order to hit targets in Ukraine. This makes it extremely difficult for the Ukrainian air defense to defend against them.

As the specialist portal Flight Review As reported in July, Moscow is now increasingly equipping its Su-34 fighter bombers with the three-ton “monster glide bomb” FAB-3000.

Ukrainian offensive in Kursk – Pressure on Putin grows after fighter jet shot down

The loss of the Su-34 fighter jet is likely to increase the pressure on Putin to provide an appropriate response to the Kursk offensive. In a conference on Monday, the Russian head of state had already announced a “response” to the Ukrainian “provocation”. First, however, the enemy troops must be expelled from Russian territory. The activities of Russian troops in Ukraine were significantly disrupted by the attack on the border region. In response to the offensive, Putin had to withdraw troops from Ukraine, which are now to help defend its own territory. Lithuania’s government also announced on Tuesday evening that Russia would move troops from the Kaliningrad exclave to Kursk.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyj explained on Tuesday that the main aim of the action was to increase pressure on Moscow to take part in negotiations on a “just peace”. However, the Ukrainian head of state did not specify what this would look like. Zelenskyj stressed, however, that there was no interest in a permanent occupation of the area. Whether the plan will work for Ukraine will only be shown in the coming months of the war in Ukraine. However, Zelenskyj will also have been pleased to note the shooting down of the Su-34 fighter bomber in Kursk. (fd)