Ukraine said Wednesday that it shot down a whole salvo of drones launched early Tuesday morning by Russian troops against kyiv, in a new attack by Moscow that seeks to destroy its energy infrastructure. The president, Volodímir Zelenski, congratulated himself on the effectiveness of his anti-aircraft forces and specified that the 13 ‘Shahed’ unmanned aircraft, made in Iran, were shot down. Remains of the downed aircraft fell on administrative and residential buildings, according to the capital’s military administration. “There were no injuries,” the head of the military administration, Sergei Popko, said on Telegram.

kyiv’s war report came as US media reported that the Pentagon plans to send Patriot batteries, designed to shoot down enemy missiles, to Ukraine. The US Army describes the ‘Patriot’ as its “most advanced air defense system”. President Joe Biden’s administration plans to announce said delivery this week, Washington officials have told ‘The New York Times’ and CNN, given the intensification of Russian missile attacks against key Ukrainian infrastructure.

The kyiv authorities also reported a new exchange of prisoners that has allowed the release of 64 Ukrainian soldiers who fought in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions as well as a US citizen who was also fighting against Russian troops. By virtue of the agreement, four bodies would also have been handed over.

Moscow, for its part, ruled out a Christmas or New Year truce on Wednesday. “No proposal has been received from anyone and this issue is not on the agenda,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov said.

Attacks on energy infrastructures



Since October, after a series of military failures on the ground, Russian forces have launched massive attacks with explosive drones and missiles. The aim is to destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and leave millions of people in the dark and cold in the dead of winter. The Russian bombardments against these centers carry development risks for “almost all children in Ukraine”, that is, almost seven million minors, the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) warned on Wednesday.

“Ukraine’s energy system situation remains difficult,” reiterated the national operator, Ukrenergo. According to the company, the east is the most affected area because the bombardments are “almost daily.” “The repair works are slow due to the danger to the lives of the employees.”