The beginning was not easy Ukraine in the Euro 2024, after what was the debut against Romania in which they lost 3-0 and after a very irregular first half against Slovakia on matchday 2 of group E.

According to the criteria of

Ukraine He showed some self-esteem in the second half against the Slovaks and managed to overcome the adverse result to stay alive in an area that was very tight.

Slovakia Photo:EFE Share

Ukraine revived

Ukrainians and Slovaks met this Thursday at the Merkur Speil Arena stadium in Dusseldorf, in a key duel. Slovakia had the opportunity to seal their qualification in their hands, but they failed in defense and were left with the loss.

The Slovaks shook the game in the 17th minute after a great header from Ivan Schranz who prevailed in the air and connected a cross from the left sector to make it 1-0 partial.

Ukraine was having a hard time and was close to going 2-0 at halftime, but the whistle at the end of the first 45 minutes saved a team that was on the ropes.

The script for the second half was very different from what was seen in the first half, Ukraine came out convinced of achieving a draw and victory against a Slovakia that he was running out of ideas.

Ukraine began to triangulate from one side to the other and reached the tie in the 54th minute after a cross from Aleksnder Zinchenko, who saw only Mykola Shaparenko, who didn’t think twice and finished the ball first to make it 1-1.

The Ukrainian team was not satisfied with the draw and went for more. The post denied him the winning goal, but in the final stretch of the game the goal came that filled the Ukrainian people with pride.

Roman Yaremchuk He was key to the comeback with his entry. The Ukrainian striker had only been on the field for a few minutes and scored the final 2-1 after beating the Slovakian defense, lowering the ball with rare delicacy and taking a shot that entered the goal asking for permission.

Ukraine achieved its first victory in this Euro Cup and is in the race in an area where Slovakia and Romania also have three points. Belgium is in last position with one game less.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS