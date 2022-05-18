Ukraine, The meeting between Zelensky and Shevchenko in Kiev. The AC Milan champion: “Ukraine is my priority”

Andriy Shevchenko flew from London to Kiev to meet Volodymyr Zelenskywho appointed him as the first ambassador of United24, the initiative that the President of Ukraine has launched to collect donations to support the country at war.

Став першим амбасадором фандрейзингової платформи UNITED24, яку запустив президент України Володильсир. Щоб зустрітися з ним особисто подолав шлях від Лондону до Києва і як ніколи радий бути туат, вдомат. … https://t.co/2e1bBqiUEa pic.twitter.com/VSCUx491Ls – Andriy Shevchenko (@ jksheva7) May 18, 2022

President Zelensky comments on the meeting on Telegram as follows: “The ambassador Andriy he has gained a lot of confidence in the international arena with his work and his sporting achievements. And now he has an important new mission: to tell the world about the events in Ukraine and increase international assistance to our country. I’m sure he will succeed. “

“I represent theUkraine in the international football arena for many years. But today, when my country is suffering from war, my priority is not football, but helping Ukraine, “he said. Andriy Shevchenko as reported on the page Telegram from United24.

“I will do everything possible to raise awareness of Ukraine’s needs, to encourage people to join United24, to contribute to our victory,” concluded the former champion. Red-black.

