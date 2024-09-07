A Ukrainian security source said on Saturday that Ukrainian drones had bombed an ammunition depot in the Russian region of Voronezh, adding that Kiev believed the depot was being used to transport ammunition and equipment to Ukraine.

Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev said in a statement on Telegram that “explosive devices” had exploded after a fire in one of the areas, with no casualties, adding that a state of emergency had been declared locally, several hundred people had been evacuated and a main road had been closed.

The Ukrainian source, who requested anonymity, said the operation was carried out by the Ukrainian Internal Security Service.

The source added, “At this moment, there are still four pockets of heavy fire at the site, in addition to the continuous explosion of ammunition.”

The source said that the warehouse is located in the town of “Soldatskoye”, about 130 kilometers from the nearest point inside the territory under Ukrainian control.