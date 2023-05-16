Mash: Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Belgorod region with phosphorus shells, no casualties

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired phosphorus shells at the village of Stary Khutor in the Valuysky district of the Belgorod region. This is reported in Telegram-Mash channel.

A total of eight incendiary shells fell. Presumably, they were fired from the Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). As a result of the attack by Ukrainian forces, there were no casualties.

The settlement is located almost at the very border, from it to the nearest houses only 250 meters.

The aftermath of the shooting was caught on video

Footage of the consequences of the shelling of the Old Farm appeared on the network. The footage shows thick smoke rising over the shelled area.

In one of the published photos visible traces on the ground that phosphorus could leave.

Soon another Belgorod village was attacked

Another UAF attack was directed at the Nizhnie Melnitsy farm in the Belgorod region. Ukrainian forces were also reported to have used phosphorus shells.

In total, 12 incendiary shells were fired at the farm. No one was hurt in the attack. The place of arrival is 2.5 kilometers from the border.

The use of phosphorus shells is prohibited by the Geneva Convention

The use of incendiary munitions, including those containing white phosphorus, is limited by Protocol III of the 1980 UN Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons. In particular, it is prohibited where civilians can become victims.

Such munitions cause severe burns and acute poisoning, as well as damage to bones, bone marrow and tissue necrosis. White phosphorus is poisonous – the lethal dose for humans is 0.05-0.15 grams.