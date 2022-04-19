The Governor of the Belgorod region Gladkov announced the shelling of the village of Golovchino by Ukraine

The Belgorod village of Golovchino was shelled from the Ukrainian side. This was announced by the Governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegram-channel.

Now there is a house round. It is already known that a local resident was injured as a result of the shelling, she is receiving medical assistance. Also, according to Gladkov, there is destruction of infrastructure.

The distance from the border to Golovchino is about ten kilometers.

Border shelling

On April 14, during the shelling of the village of Zhuravlevka by Ukraine, 46 houses were damaged. “Somewhere windows are broken, fences are cut somewhere. At the same time, six houses need to be completely restored. We will try to start restoration work after Easter, because the danger still remains, ”Gladkov warned then. Noting that this village suffered the most, however, there are still residents who do not want to leave and part with their homes.

It also became known that a 37-year-old local resident was injured as a result of the blow – he received a slight shrapnel wound in the forearm. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the border village of Spodaryushino in the Graivoron urban district. At the same time, no one was injured, and residential and social facilities were not destroyed. Residents of Spodaryushino and neighboring Bezymeno were temporarily evacuated.

On the same day, Ukrainian military helicopter pilots delivered two strikes on residential buildings in the urban-type settlement of Klimovo, Bryansk region. Seven people were injured, including a pregnant woman and a child.

Moscow’s reaction

The federal center has not yet received requests for assistance from the Belgorod and Bryansk regions in restoring facilities after shelling from Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. The press secretary of the President of Russia specified that there were minor damages in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions. “Therefore, the forces and means of the regions are probably quite enough to take all the necessary measures,” he said.

On April 15, Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov warned that the scale of Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) missile strikes against targets in Kyiv would increase in the event of any attacks or sabotage on Russian territory. “The number and scale of missile strikes against targets in Kyiv will increase in response to the Kiev nationalist regime committing any attacks of a terrorist nature or sabotage on Russian territory,” he said.