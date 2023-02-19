The mayor of Donetsk Kulemzin said that a hostel and a gymnasium were damaged during Ukrainian shelling

Ukrainian shells hit the dormitory building, the stands of the Olimpiysky sports complex and under the foundation of the Classical Humanitarian Gymnasium in Donetsk. This was announced by the mayor of the city Alexei Kulemzin, writes RIA News.

The next shelling of Donetsk began on Sunday, February 19, at 15:10 Moscow time. In total, about 40 rocket launchers fell on the city.

Among other things, part of the shells fell on the sports ground of the school and the territory of the kindergarten. The explosion also damaged cars near the Holy Transfiguration Cathedral.

Earlier, a video of the arrival of a Ukrainian projectile to the covered market of Donetsk appeared on the network. People were about to leave the building when they heard the sound of an explosion.