Ukraine | Several Ukrainian ministers resign

Ukraine|According to the chairman of President Zelenskyi’s party, a major reorganization of the government could be expected this week.

in Ukraine several high-ranking persons are leaving their positions.

By Tuesday evening, at least five ministers submitted their resignations, including the country’s Minister of Justice Denys Maljuska and two deputy prime ministers. The head of the State Real Estate Fund of Ukraine also resigned.

In addition, the Deputy Director of the Presidential Administration and the President to Volodymyr Zelensky high-ranking assistant Rostyslav Shurma was fired.

Chairman of the ruling Servant of the People party Davyd Arahamija said the messaging service In Telegramthat a major reorganization of the government could be expected this week.

“More than 50 percent of the staff of the Cabinet of Ministers is changing. Tomorrow is the day of dismissal and the day after that is the day of appointment,” he wrote.

Servant of the People is a party founded by Zelenskyi. Its name refers to the television series of the same name, in which the appearance made Zelensky famous.

Zelenskyi became president in 2019. His term would have ended in May, but new elections cannot be held during martial law.

Zelenskyi has replaced high-ranking leaders of the country’s armed forces as well as ministers several times since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

On Friday, the president announced that he would fire the commander of the country’s air force Mykola Oleshtshukin. Zelenskyi said he decided to replace the commander to strengthen Ukraine’s military leadership. Ukraine had recently confirmed that one of the F-16 fighters delivered to it by the country’s allies was destroyed in an accident. Earlier last week, the fighter pilot died in Turma.

Earlier this year, the president also fired the commander of the armed forces Valery Zaluzhnyin. In his place rose Oleksandr Syrskyiwho has led the Ukrainian offensive in Russia in the Kursk region.

Last fall, he fired the defense minister It would be Reznikov from his position, surrounded by accusations of corruption. He was appointed Minister of Defense after this Rustem Umerov.