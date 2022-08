Several explosions occurred at an airfield in Crimea, near Novofedorovka, in the Saki district. About 30 people were evacuated following “an accident” at the airfield where “several aviation bombs exploded” reported the Tass news agency, citing Oleg Kryuchkov, a senior adviser in the Russian-occupied Crimea. Local authorities confirmed the explosions, talking about the explosion of bombs but without clarifying the cause.