Russian Marine “Veter”: Ukrainian Armed Forces sent conscripts to Kursk after a month of training

The column of the brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) destroyed in the Kursk region included conscripts who had completed their training. This was stated by an officer of the marine unit of the Armed Forces of Russia with the call sign Veter, his words are reported by RIA Novosti.

According to documents obtained by the agency, the fighters included Ukrainians who completed a one-month training course in June. “According to the documents, after completing the one-month course, the cadet was awarded the qualification of ‘basic-level shooter,'” the Russian serviceman said.

Thus, the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers received a certificate and a certificate after the “basic combined arms training for mobilized” courses. The documents found are dated June 14, 2024.

Earlier, the purpose of the invasion of the Kursk region was revealed in Kyiv. According to Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksandr Dubinsky, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are thus trying to cover up the collapse in Donbass.