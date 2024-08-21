Home policy

From: Lisa Mahnke

Press Split

On Wednesday morning, ten Ukrainian drones were shot down near Moscow. It was one of the largest attacks on the Russian capital.

Moscow – During the night from Tuesday to Wednesday (21 August), ten drones from the Ukraine vicinity Moscow It was “one of the biggest attempts to date” to attack Moscow in the Ukraine War to attack with drones, said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

The military blogger VCHK-OGPU shared several images and videos that night that allegedly show drones in the Moscow region. The Russian Telegram news channel Astra also shared a video and wrote that air traffic at Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports was restricted from 2:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. due to a drone attack. The material could not be independently confirmed.

Drones play an important role in the Ukraine war. © picture alliance/dpa | Oliver Weiken

Moscow targeted for the first time again – because of the Kursk offensive in the background?

According to Mayor Sobyanin, there were no damages or casualties. In the past, Ukraine had attacked Russian infrastructure within the country several times, but Moscow was rarely targeted for attacks. According to the telegraph have Russia The last time it stated in May was that it had defended Moscow from drones. Just last winter, Ukraine had introduced a new long-range drone and presented Moscow as a target.

This time, too, not only the Moscow region was targeted. According to Astra45 Drones were shot down over Russian territory as a whole. Another main target was the Bryansk region, where, according to the Telegram channel of the governor of Bryansk Oblast, Alexander Bogomaz, a total of 23 drones were shot down – also without damage. There were also reports of destroyed drones from the Belgorod, Rostov and Tula regions.

Images of the Ukraine War: Great Horror and Small Moments of Happiness View photo gallery

The drone attack is part of the current Kursk offensive in Ukraine, through which around 1,000 square kilometers of area on Russian territory have already been conquered. In the months before, the number of air strikes on Russian territory had also increased. According to the Economic Times the aim of destroying war infrastructure. (lismah)