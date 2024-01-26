Ihor Zhovkva, senior diplomatic advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Kiev invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to participate in a planned “peace summit” of world leaders in Switzerland, as the second anniversary of the current crisis approaches.

China has close relations with Russia, but has also said that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected and has offered to help mediate the conflict.

“We certainly invite China to participate in the summit, at the highest level, at the level of the President of the People’s Republic of China,” Chancellor Zovkva said in a press interview this week.

He added, “China's participation will be very important for us. We are working with the Chinese side. We urge our partners in the world to convey to the Chinese side how important it is to participate in such a summit.”

Chinese President Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the “borderless” partnership in Beijing just three weeks before the current crisis began on February 24, 2022.

Zhovkva also said that national security advisers from 82 countries participated in talks this month in the Swiss city of Davos that focused on Ukraine's 10-point peace plan.

Russia was not invited to attend the scheduled summit.

Kiev's plan stipulates the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, the protection of food and energy supplies, and the release of all prisoners.

“We will talk about a specific road map at the summit to implement this peace formula,” Zovkva said.