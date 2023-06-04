On Sunday, the Ukrainian military demanded silence regarding the implementation of a long-awaited counterattack.

This is the latest message from Kiev to the Ukrainian people in this regard as it prepares to launch the attack.

Speculation is growing about what is expected to be a massive offensive by Ukrainian forces in the east and south of the country.

Ukrainian officials have been asking the Ukrainian people not to talk about this attack, saying it could help Russia.

Recently, the authorities launched a campaign against those who publish pictures or footage of air defense systems shooting down Russian missiles.

“The plans love silence,” the defense ministry said, in a video clip it posted on its Telegram account. “There will be no announcement of the start of (the attack).”

In recent months, Kiev’s Western allies have provided weapons, armor and ammunition for Ukraine to use in a counter-offensive that military experts said could prove difficult against Russian forces.

In an interview published on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kiev was ready for the operation, but declined to make any predictions.

He told the Wall Street Journal, “Frankly, it could go in different and various paths. But we’re going to do it and we’re ready for it.”