A US senator justifies new billions in US payments to Ukraine by comparing fighting against Russia in Donbass to World War I. And he reminds of Adolf Hitler.

Munich/Bachmut/Washington – A photo is circulating on Twitter under the hashtags #bachmut and #bakhmut, which is said to show a field near the city of the same name, which is littered with the bodies of Russian soldiers. In the confusion of the Ukraine war, the recording cannot be independently verified.

Ukraine War: Guns and Money – US Senator meets with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Instead, on Sunday (January 8), both Deputy Defense Minister and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Ukrainian army was having great difficulty repelling Russian attacks on the Donbass defensive wall. On Monday, Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti also reported that the Ukrainian military was reportedly withdrawing from neighboring Soledar.

On the other hand, the well-known Russian military blogger Igor Girkin speaks of a “strategic defeat” of the Russian troops in Bakhmut. Both versions make it clear: It is there that the fighting will enter a preliminary decisive phase in early 2023, while in the USA – Ukraine’s main donor – Republicans and Democrats are fighting for help for Kyiv.

Independent US Senator Angus King was in the Ukrainian capital on Friday (January 6), where the 78-year-old met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. King is a member of the US Armed Forces Committee of the US Congress. After his return, the politician vehemently campaigned for uninterrupted military and thus financial support for Ukraine on the CBS TV show “Face the Nation”. Although some Republicans in both houses of Washington are against it. He also did this with a comparison to Adolf Hitler and the “Munich Agreement” of 1938.

War in Ukraine: In the USA, Democrats and Republicans are arguing about military aid for Kyiv

King was in Ukraine with Senator Jack Reed, too, according to the news portal The Hill to take “accountability” for US funding. He then called the nature of the fighting in eastern Ukraine on CBS “trench warfare. I mean, they’re just being beaten up,” he said of Russian losses in Donbass: “It’s almost World War I. It’s terrible.”

The Maidan (Independence Square in Kyiv): relatives, friends and soldiers say goodbye to officer Oleg Yurchenko, who according to Ukrainian sources was killed near Bakhmut. © IMAGO/Maxym Marusenko

To put this in context: During the First World War (1914 – 1918) in France – for example near Verdun – the French Army and the British Army on the one hand and the troops of the Axis powers Germany and Austria-Hungary on the other hand dug themselves into a trench warfare . Both opponents made little progress, but suffered heavy losses. As now also in Bachmut.

War in Ukraine: Germany and France deliver tanks to Kyiv – after consultation with the USA

King therefore referred to the – in his opinion – need to deliver more heavy weapons. In addition to armored personnel carriers from the USA, he mentioned “tanks from France and a Patriot battery from Germany” in the program. The traffic light federal government made up of SPD, Greens and SPD recently promised Kyiv a Patriot air defense system in consultation with Washington, with which an entire city can be protected from rocket attacks. Germany is also supplying 40 “Marder” infantry fighting vehicles. France provides AMX-10 RC reconnaissance tanks.

It is as if our east coast from Maine to Florida and then west to Houston and Texas is being occupied by a foreign power.

King said such vehicles would help the Ukrainians have a “combat chance” of winning the war. “And to put it in perspective for Americans, it’s as if our east coast from Maine to Florida and then west to Houston, Texas is being occupied by a foreign power,” he explained. “The entire eastern edge of Ukraine is busy. And that’s where this fight will take place.”

For fight against Russian army: US government provides Ukraine with military aid package

The US government on Friday announced another $3.75 billion military aid package to fund the delivery of artillery systems, surface-to-air missiles and ammunition. In an interview with CBS, King warned of a potentially “catastrophic” decision by the US for Ukraine if no further aid were to flow due to criticism from individual Republicans.

End of September 1938: Neville Chamberlain (left), then Prime Minister of Great Britain, and Adolf Hitler (right), Reich Chancellor and dictator of Nazi Germany, sign the “Munich Agreement.” © IMAGO / UIG

“I can only advise these voices to read a little of history. Google Sudetenland 1938 or Rhineland 1936. That was when Hitler could have been stopped. Because it wasn’t stopped, it ended up killing 55 million people worldwide,” he said. A look back: In September 1938 Great Britain and France had promised the German dictator Adolf Hitler the cession of the German-speaking part of the Sudetenland to Czechoslovakia – over the heads of the Czechs and Slovaks. Shortly thereafter, Hitler had the entire country occupied by the Wehrmacht.

Ukraine War: US Senator compares Donbass 2023 to Sudetenland 1938

A parallel of history, should the US advise Kyiv to renounce the Donbass? Referring to Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin, who started the war, the US senator warned: “He doesn’t just want to take over Ukraine, he wants to rebuild the Soviet Union.” Donbass is “a place where he (Vladimir Putin, d. editor.) can be stopped. The Ukrainians are fighting for us, for our values. The help we offer them is not charitable (charitable, d. editor.). It’s self-interest.” (pm)