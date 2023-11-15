Home page politics

From: Nadia Austel

Split

After two alleged false reports, Russia is now officially reporting: Ukrainian soldiers were able to advance to the eastern bank of the Dnipro.

Moscow – On Monday morning (November 13th), the Russian news agencies had Tass and Ria Novosti Surprisingly reported a withdrawal of the Russian army in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine. But shortly afterwards the news disappeared: the agencies declared the reports in question “cancelled”. The Ministry of Defense in Russia described the incident as “sending false news” and “provocation”.

The retroactively canceled report from the state agency Tass had discussed a relocation of the Russian Dnipro forces to more favorable positions in the east of the river basin Ukraine informed. Such “regroupings” in the Ukraine war Russia’s military had spoken in the past when describing defeats or retreats.

Russia admits: Ukrainian forces have managed to advance onto the Russian-controlled bank of the Dnipro. (Symbolic image) © Efrem Lukatsky/dpa/AP

Russia’s “Regrouping” in Ukraine War – Canceled News Appears to Be Right

Now followed according to the news agency Agence France Press (AFP) Two days later, Russia officially announced that Ukrainian forces had succeeded in advancing to the Russian-controlled side of the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine. Accordingly, a withdrawal of Russian troops could have taken place due to a Ukrainian advance. About “one and a half” Ukrainian companies were “in small groups” on the east bank of the river. That’s what the from explained Moscow appointed governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, on Wednesday (November 15) via Telegram.

However, he added that Russia had deployed “additional forces” against Ukrainian troops, who were now stuck in a “hell of fire” and under fire from artillery, missiles and drones. The AFP could not independently verify the reports and the number of Ukrainian forces. The military glossary of the Russian News Agency Tass According to this, a “company” consists of 45 to 360 soldiers.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo series

Ukraine’s counteroffensive apparently successful – Russia admits withdrawal

With Saldo’s comments on the online service Telegram, a high-ranking Russian representative admitted for the first time that Ukraine had succeeded in encroaching on the Russian-controlled bank of the Dnipro. The Kremlin had previously refused to comment on such reports. The chief of staff of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said yesterday (November 14) that Ukrainian armed forces had “gained a foothold on the left bank of the Dnipro”. However, he did not provide further details.

The Dnipro has been the front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces in southern Ukraine for a year. The western bank is held by Ukraine, while Russia controls the opposite bank. Ukrainian soldiers have attempted to cross the river several times in the past in order to further push Moscow’s troops back. An advance by Ukrainian troops on the eastern bank could therefore a significant advance in the Ukrainian counteroffensive mean.

Ukrainian troops “gain a foothold” on the Dnipro – Russia troops carry out “regrouping”.

The Ukrainian President’s Chief of Staff Volodymyr Zelensky explained according to a report by the Kyiv Post Furthermore, Ukrainian troops have established bridgeheads on the eastern side of the Dnipro south of Kherson, paving the way for future operations to retake Crimea. “Contrary to all expectations, the Ukrainian defense forces have gained a foothold on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro,” said Andriy Yermak on Tuesday during a diplomatic visit to the USA. He added that this is part of the Ukrainian counteroffensive and will pave the way for Ukraine’s liberation of Russian-occupied Crimea.

“Crimea is being demilitarized step by step. We have covered 70 percent of the route. And our counteroffensive is developing,” he continued. According to the report of the Kyiv Independent The first official confirmation of the latest developments in Kherson. Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zalushnyy had also previously stated that the recapture of Crimea was part of the Ukrainian counteroffensive and that they expected to reach Crimea within four months in the summer. However, conditions on the ground prevented the Ukrainian armed forces from achieving this goal. (n/a)