Today, Thursday, Ukraine sought support from the Arab League in its current crisis.
“We are counting on broader support from the Arab world for all issues on the UN agenda,” said Maxim Sobh, Ukraine’s special envoy for the Middle East and Africa.
And he added, during a speech he made via teleconference at a meeting of the League of Arab States, that Ukraine is ready to resume wheat exports to Arab and African countries. “Today, we have here in Ukraine more than 20 million tons of grain that can be exported mainly to Arab and African countries, but we are Not long ago, we were not able to do that because our seaports were blockaded.”
The agreement, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey between Russia and Ukraine, has allowed 12 ships to sail from Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea since August 1.
“We in Ukraine are ready to continue supplying grain to the world and Arab markets with firmness and seriousness. You all know that thanks to painstaking negotiations and effective mediation of some of our partners, the practical implementation of the plan to resume the export of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products from our Black Sea ports towards our partners has recently begun,” he said. Our clients are in the Middle East and Africa.
The deal was reached last month after warnings that halting grain shipments from Ukrainian ports due to the conflict could lead to severe food shortages and even famine in parts of the world.
