Home page politics

From: Helmi Krappitz

Press Split

Ukraine wants to form a coalition with neighboring countries to shoot down Russian missiles – Volodymyr Zelenskyj plans negotiations with NATO.

Kiev – Regardless of how the fronts in the Ukraine War one thing has remained the same so far: Russian air sovereignty over Ukrainian soil. The delivery of F-16 fighter jets is of little use to Ukraine for the time being, as there is still a lack of aircraft and pilots. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to negotiate with NATO – about a coalition of countries that should help shoot down Russian missiles over Ukrainian territory.

Selenskyj calls for coalition: Neighbouring countries should shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine

“We must work on the technical possibility of using fighter jets of neighboring countries against (Russian) missiles that hit Ukraine in the direction of our neighbors. First and foremost, the countries of the alliance,” Zelenskyj told reporters on Sunday (4 August), according to InterfaxUkraine.

This refers primarily to Poland and Romania. Russian missiles have previously penetrated the airspace of the two NATO states several times. Both countries had repeatedly alerted their air force when Russia launched an air strike on Ukraine, reported Kyiv IndependentHowever, their aircraft were never used.

Volodymyr Selenskyj wants to form a coalition with Poland and Romania. (Archive photo) © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Efrem Lukatsky

Support in the Ukraine war: Warsaw considers launching Russian missiles over Poland

Selenskyj has instructed diplomats to hold a meeting of the NATOUkraineCouncil to discuss the issue. However, he is aware that this is a “very big responsibility” that could make it difficult for neighboring states to intervene over Ukrainian territory.

Previously, Kiev had requested to intercept Russian missiles heading for Ukrainian cities from Poland, reported Politico in July. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski wants to look into this. Shooting down missiles while they were crossing Polish airspace was self-defense, Sikorski told the think tank American Enterprise Institute.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Launching of Russian missiles: NATO does not want to risk escalation

At the European summit in July, Zelenskyj asked the heads of state of Great Britain, the USA, Germany and Poland to shoot down Russian missiles. Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected the demands. The other NATO states see it similarly: “I see such a consensus that such steps are out of the question, and the USA is also very clear on this.”

This time, Zelensky has scaled down his ideas somewhat and is talking about a coalition between neighboring countries. Nevertheless, it is foreseeable that NATO states will speak out against a Polish or Romanian launch of Russian missiles over Ukraine. After all, NATO does not want to be drawn into the war and provoke a reaction from Vladimir Putin. (dpa/hk)