



Ukraine: Security agreements signed with EU, Lithuania and Estonia

The European Union and Ukraine signed an agreement on “security guarantees”, according to which the Twenty-Seven pledge to continue military and financial support to Kiev and to continue the accession process, negotiations for which began this week . The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, also signed separate agreements – again at the EU summit in Brussels – with Lithuania and Estonia.

Ukraine: Zelensky to EU leader, please send weapons soon

“In May, Putin tried to widen the war by launching a new offensive in the east of our country. Thanks to the courage of our people and your decisions, our partners, we stopped this offensive. But this shows that the current pressure on Russia is not enough. I therefore want to ask for military support: artillery, ammunition. And the fulfillment of all the promises not only to protect lives but also to destroy the illusion that they can achieve something with the war important, both with the Peace Fund and bilaterally, as well as logistics so that every announced package arrives on the battlefield as soon as possible, please as soon as possible.” This was stated by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his speech at the European Council.

Orban Confirms Veto on EU Military Aid to Kiev for Now

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, at present, has not removed the veto on the disbursement of military aid to Ukraine, amounting to 6.6 billion euros (1.6 billion in arrears of reimbursement to some member states and 5 billion in money fresh for 2024). Various diplomatic sources reported this to ANSA. Budapest was offered a waiver – similar to what NATO did – but, according to Orban’s advisor, negotiations on this are still “ongoing”. It is not clear at the moment whether an agreement can be reached in extremis before the end of the European Council or the negotiations will continue.