Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Oleksiy Danilov as National Security Advisor. The decree was published by his office, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda and Ukrinform. In place of Danilov, Zelensky appointed Oleksandr Litvinenko, until now head of foreign intelligence.

In place of Litvinenko, President Zelensky has appointed Oleh Ivashchenko, previously deputy head of military intelligence.