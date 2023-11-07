Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Russia is said to have already armed itself for attacks in the cold months. Ukrainians could face another severe winter.

Kiev – Winter in Europe is just around the corner – and with it a difficult time for Ukraine in its war against Russia. The cold months bring additional logistical and humanitarian challenges, including protecting civilians from attacks on the energy system. The danger seems closer than ever: a Ukrainian defense official claims that the Russian military is already significantly equipped for new attacks as winter approaches. At the same time, the Ukraine offensive appears to be stuck before the onset of winter.

Vadym Skibitskyi, representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry (HUR), said in a RBC-Ukraine post published on Monday that Russia was able to produce about 115 high-precision missiles with a range of over 350 kilometers in October. This means that the military now has a total of 870 high-precision missiles for the Ukraine war, production continues. Skibitskyi does not name a source.

Winter in the Ukraine War: Russia’s Weapons for Future Attacks

According to Skibitskyi, among the newly produced high-precision missiles there will be about 20 Kalibrs and about 40 Kh-101 missiles. In addition, Russia produces about 30 new Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 12 Iskander-K cruise missiles every month. Overall, it is estimated that the following number of missiles are in the Russian troops’ arsenal:

About 165 Kalibr missiles

Approximately 160 units of the Kh-101, Kh-555 and Kh-55 with warheads

Around 290 units of the Iskander-M and Iskander-K

About 80 Kinzhal rockets

Approximately Kh-22/Kh-32 missiles

Russian soldiers fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher at Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location in Russia. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Stanislav Krasilnikov

According to Skibitskyi, the numbers are almost the same as last year. The significant missile stockpile would indicate that Russia has been able to establish and maintain stable missile production in recent months. “Of course, the Russians cannot fully deploy all of their missiles – they must keep at least 30% in their reserves,” the HUR official added. “If they shoot almost everything at our energy system and don’t get the result they want, someone will be held accountable.”

Russia is preparing for winter attacks – Ukrainian energy infrastructure is again in danger

Russia has already demonstrated in the past winter periods of the Ukraine war that energy infrastructure is a popular target in the cold season. Putin personally explained the reason for the attacks on energy supplies. The civilian population in particular suffers from the consequences. Skibitskyi emphasizes that things could be significantly more difficult for Russia this year. “We are also preparing and understanding how they operate, what they are scouting for, and accordingly take measures to protect our energy system,” the intelligence official added.

The Kremlin also wants to expand the production of Shahed drones in its own country. At a factory in the city of Jelabuga in the Russian republic of Tatarstan, only the final assembly of kamikaze drones, the so-called Geran-2, is currently taking place. However, other neighboring factories in Russia would supply components for this type of drone. According to the newspaper, another military intelligence official, Andrii Yusov, said in a recent interview with RBC-Ukraine that Russia is currently capable of producing several dozen Shahed replicas per month. (nz)