A Covert Ukrainian Operation Underway Against Russia, With the ‘Blessing’ of the Americans. According to the New York Times, Russia’s new Defense Minister Andrei Belousov called U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin on July 12 to ask whether the Pentagon was aware of this plot and the potential escalation of tensions between Moscow and Washington.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Austin had spoken to the Russian defense minister only five other times by phone, almost always at the Pentagon’s instigation and often in an effort to avoid miscalculations that could escalate the conflict. In fact, Austin had contacted Belousov in late June in an effort to keep “lines of communication open,” the Pentagon said. It was the first call between the two men since Belousov, an economist, replaced Sergei K. Shoigu, Russia’s longtime defense minister, in a Kremlin shakeup in May.

Pentagon stops him

Pentagon officials were surprised by the allegations because they were unaware of any such plot. But whatever Belousov revealed, three officials said, was taken seriously enough to make Americans contact the Ukrainians and say, essentially, if you’re thinking of doing something like this, don’t do it..

Despite Ukraine’s deep dependence on the United States for military, intelligence, and diplomatic support, Ukrainian officials are not always transparent with their American counterparts about their military operations, especially those against Russian targets behind enemy lines.

In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the talks between Belousov and Austin. “Defense Minister Andrey Belousov stressed the danger of further escalation in connection with the continued supply of American weapons to Ukraine,” the statement reads. According to two well-informed U.S. officials, in his conversation with the Russian minister, Austin also warned the Russian Federation not to threaten American troops operating on European soil. The details of the conversation between the two defense ministers, however, were not disclosed.

Lavrov: “Russia will not surrender, objectives will be achieved”

The current position of Western countries towards Ukraine is to ignore the Russian position and expect the capitulation of the Russian Federation, but this will not happen, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters. “Everyone is turning a deaf ear and continues to ask us to take a constructive approach, which, in their opinion, means capitulation, this will not happen, all the goals of the special military operation will be achieved, there is no doubt about it,” the minister added.