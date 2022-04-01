Vladimir Putin would not be well informed by his advisers of the real situation in Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz claims this, after American and British intelligence had already expressed doubts about it in recent days. In a podcast to be broadcast tomorrow, Scholz expressed his belief that “the Russian president is not properly informed” and that “his own reports are hiding many truths from him, such as how many Russian soldiers have died in this war” .

It’s still, the opinion of the German chancellor is that Russia cannot emerge victorious from the conflict in any case: “This war is not only destroying Ukraine, but also the future of Russia”, which, without a peaceful solution, has no chance of even returning to “reasonable” economic growth.