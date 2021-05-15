Kiev feared because of the words of the Russian President Vladimir Putin about the transformation of Ukraine into “anti-Russia”. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavel Klimkin wrote about his fears on the page in Facebook…

According to him, this statement of the Russian leader should not be underestimated, since this is “not another find of speechwriters.” Klimkin noted that Putin spoke of Ukraine as a constant source of problems. At the same time, the president of Russia has not yet used this very vocabulary; Moscow’s response may be “very harsh,” the former Ukrainian minister stressed.

Earlier, Putin said that Ukraine is turning into the antipode of Russia. “Apparently – and this is very sad – Ukraine is slowly but surely being turned into some kind of antipode of Russia, into some kind of anti-Russia,” the head of state said. According to him, a platform is being made from a neighboring country, from the territory of which, most likely, news will constantly come, “requiring special attention from the point of view of ensuring the security of the Russian Federation.”