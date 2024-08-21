Rada Deputy Dubinsky: Zelensky trapped himself with the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on Kursk

Volodymyr Zelensky has personally trapped himself with his decision to attack the Kursk region. Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksandr Dubinsky, who is in pretrial detention, wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, Zelensky expected that the invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) into the Kursk region could be used as a pretext for lowering the mobilization age in the country. However, he made a mistake, as his calculation did not work.

“Vladimir Alexandrovich [Зеленский] he himself found himself a hostage of the “operational plan”: the mobilization age must be lowered, but he will have to justify it with his own incompetence,” Dubinsky wrote. He also emphasized that Zelensky has fewer and fewer options for maneuver, while the risks of “ill-considered decisions” are increasing.

Earlier, journalists from the Responsible Statecraft (RS) publication reported on the negative consequences for Ukraine of the attack on the Kursk region. According to them, Volodymyr Zelensky risks being left without supplies of American long-range weapons because of this attack.