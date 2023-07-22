Ukraine will continue to supply grain to other countries, despite Russia’s withdrawal from the Grain Agreement, according to information from the Strategic Communications Department of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, this Saturday (22).

The department said that a year ago an agreement was signed in Istanbul on the security of the “Grain Corridor”, which unblocked the export of food and grain from three ports on the Black Sea. But after a year, Russia announced its withdrawal from the agreement.

“However, the Ukrainian state has its own plan. After obtaining the political consent of partner countries, mainly Turkey, and the confidence of insurers, Ukraine is ready to pave its economic path. We will continue to help other countries around the world, because only with joint struggle and mutual support will we achieve victory,” the department said.

In a note, the department recalled that, before the Russian invasion, Ukraine was the fifth largest grain exporter in the world. “Russia’s terrorist actions and the blockade of Ukrainian ports caused a global spike in grain prices,” he said.

According to the department, Russia uses the blockade of maritime exports as a form of pressure on Ukraine and the West. However, with the agreement, these forms of pressure were reduced.

A Joint Coordination Center was established in Istanbul for overall supervision and coordination. “Throughout the year, the initiative allowed the shipment of more than 33 million tons of grain, saving many countries from starvation (…)

The statement noted that the agreement was signed by four parties: UN, Ukraine, Russia and Turkey. Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that there are two agreements. One between Ukraine, Turkey and the UN and another between Russia, Turkey and the UN. But that the former is still in force and that Kiev is willing to keep the grain corridor running.