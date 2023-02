Bombed building in Bakhmut: city in Donbas, Ukraine | Photo: Luis Kawaguti

The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, said on Thursday (2) that the war in the country caused damage between US$ 600 billion and US$ 750 billion.

“According to World Bank estimates, as of June 1 last year, Russia had caused damage and destruction to Ukraine that would cost US$350 billion to recover. By early 2023, this amount could already reach US$600 billion 750 billion”, said the prime minister in a speech in Kiev alongside the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Shmyhal pointed out that the main source of funding for the reconstruction of Ukraine should come from confiscated Russian funds.

The prime minister also announced that Ukraine signed an agreement with the European Union to participate in the Single Market Program. This financing mechanism allows for better economic integration between countries, promoting greater competitiveness and sustainability for Ukrainian companies.