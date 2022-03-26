Ukraine said on Saturday that the United States was not opposed to Poland handing over fighter jets to face a Russian invasion, despite the Pentagon having previously rejected that proposal.

“The United States has no objection to the transfer of aircraft. So the ball is now in Poland’s court,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who met Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksi Reznikov and US President Joe Biden, in Warsaw, told AFP.

Earlier this month, the Pentagon had rejected the transfer of warplanes from Poland to Kiev to fight Russian forces as “high risk”, which, at the time, represented a bucket of cold water for Ukraine in your attempt to get more air firepower.

“Ukraine has a critical need for more fighter jets,” Kuleba said, insisting that Kiev needs them to “achieve a balance in the sky” and prevent Russia from “killing more civilians.”

Poland has already expressed support for a plan to transfer its Soviet-era MiG-29s to Ukraine via a US air base in Germany.

