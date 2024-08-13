The Ukraine’s offensive in Russia will cease if Moscow agrees to a “just peace” and ends its invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

“The sooner Russia agrees to restore a just peace (…), the sooner the incursions of the Ukrainian defence forces into Russian territory will cease,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhy.

The spokesman also assured that Ukraine does not intend to “annex” Russian territories, in reference to the military operations that kyiv’s forces have been carrying out for a week in the Russian region of Kursk.

“Unlike Russia, Ukraine does not need foreign property. Ukraine does not want to annex any territory in the Kursk region, but it wants to protect the lives of its people,” the diplomat said at a press conference, adding that “Ukrainian actions are absolutely legitimate.”

(Developing news. Expect further development shortly.)