Ukraine and Western countries managed to prevent a Russian escalation, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba congratulated himself on Tuesday.shortly after the announcement that some Russian troops are withdrawing from the border line.

“Together, with our partners, we have managed to prevent a new Russian escalation,” the official celebrated.

Russian troops withdraw from the border with Ukraine

Some of the Russian troops deployed for weeks near the Ukrainian border and whose presence raised fears of a military operation in the neighboring country they began to return to their barracksthe Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday.

“The units of the South and West military districts, which have already completed their tasks, have started loading onto means of transport” and “will start returning to their barracks today (Tuesday),” the ministry spokesman announced. Igor Konashenkovquoted by Russian press agencies.

This announcement is the first sign that Moscow is backing down from its crisis with Western countries that has lasted since the end of 2021.

Soldiers returned to their barracks this Tuesday, February 15.

Since December, Russia has deployed more than 100,000 soldiers on the borders with Ukraine, which raised fears of an imminent invasion of the country.

Russia has always denied this hypothesis, but it does demand certain guarantees for its security, beginning with the promise that Ukraine will not be admitted to the NATOsomething that Western countries refuse to concede.

This Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin receives German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow to try to resolve this crisis.

Western countries have threatened Moscow with unprecedented sanctions if it enters Ukrainian territory. The United States and other countries have also deployed military reinforcements in Eastern Europe.

At this time, Russia is conducting military exercises in Belarus, which will last until February 20.

