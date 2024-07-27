A Ukrainian military intelligence source said on Saturday that Ukrainian drones damaged a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber at a military airfield in northern Russia.

The source added that the long-range hypersonic bomber was hit at the Olenya military airport near Olenegorsk.

The newspaper “Ukrainska Pravda” reported that the airport from which the targeted plane took off is 1,800 kilometers away from the Ukrainian border with Russia.

The newspaper added that other attacks on Russia included a military airport in the city of Engels in the Saratov region.