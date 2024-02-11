Ukraine's military intelligence, GUR, assured this Sunday that Russian troops use billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink satellite network on the front, a system whose use was only intended to guarantee connectivity for Ukrainians and so that Ukrainian forces could communicate with each other.

“The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirms the use of Starlink satellite communication systems by Russian occupiers on the front“, the GUR wrote this Sunday on his Telegram channel.

The GUR maintained that radio interception of the Russians' conversation shows that to establish Internet access Starlink terminals were installed, for example, in units of the Russian 83rd Assault Brigade” operating in the eastern Donetsk region, near Klishchivka and Andrivka.

The spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior and Communications of Ukraine, Andri Yusov, told the RBC Ukraine newspaper that “This is beginning to take on a systemic character”.

Russian troops' use of the satellite network has generated controversy in Ukraine, as last year a new biography of Musk revealed that the owner of Starlink asked his engineers to disable Starlink satellites used by Ukraine to thwart an attack. of Ukrainian forces against the Russian fleet near Crimea.

That is why the question has arisen on social networks of why Musk can't deactivate the terminals used by the Russians if he did it at that time with the Ukrainians.

SpaceX, which controls the Starlink company and which also belongs to Musk, assured as a result of the controversy generated now that Starlink “is not active in Russia, which means that the service will not work in that country.”

If Russian stores claim to sell Starlink to offer service in that country, they are scamming their customers.

“SpaceX has never sold or marketed Starlink in Russia, nor has it shipped equipment to locations in Russia. If Russian stores claim to sell Starlink to offer service in that country, they are scamming their customers,” he said, although his message only stated refers to Russia and not to the Ukrainian territories it currently occupies.

“If SpaceX becomes aware that a sanctioned or unauthorized party is using a Starlink terminal, we investigate the claim and take action to disable the terminal if confirmed,” he added.

EFE