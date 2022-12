How did you feel about this article?

A candle lights the window inside a restaurant in Lviv (Ukraine) 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE

All of Ukraine’s thermal and hydroelectric plants were damaged in eight waves of Russian missile strikes, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said, warning of “significant restrictions” for next winter.

In a message on Facebook, the Ukrainian prime minister highlighted that “Ukraine’s energy system suffers from a significant energy deficit” and specified that “after eight waves of missile attacks, all thermal and hydroelectric power stations in the country were damaged, 40 % of the high voltage network installations suffered damage to a greater or lesser extent”.

“We must all be aware that this winter we will suffer significant restrictions on electricity consumption”, he warned.

Shmygal added that the government has instructed the Ministry of Energy to identify and consider clear priorities for energy supply.

In this regard, he explained that the priority is critical infrastructure and hospitals; second, the enterprises and facilities of the military-industrial complex; third, companies that manufacture goods and products of critical importance to the country, and fourth, the housing sector.