Image of a Russian building hit by Russian attacks in Dnipro city | Photo: EFE/EPA/ARSEN DZODZAIEV

A Russian attack in the city of Zaporizhzhia, in southern Ukraine, left two people dead and caused the destruction of buildings and local infrastructure. The information was revealed this Saturday (29) by the secretary of the city council, Anatoliy Kurtiev.

According to Kurtiev’s statements, the attack was carried out with Russian missiles that hit an open area of ​​the city, causing a devastating explosion. A man and woman lost their lives in the attack, another woman was seriously injured. The victims were found by rescue teams among the rubble of a forest near a railway line, a few hundred meters away from a central station in the city.

The impact of the explosion was so intense that windows of high-rise residential buildings were shattered. In addition, the building of an educational institution and a supermarket also suffered significant damage, further aggravating the situation.

In all, 13 tall buildings were affected by the shock wave, leaving a mark of destruction in its wake. Psychologists and other support services have been mobilized to provide assistance to the local population, which is shaken by the event.

Amidst the chaos, witnesses report scenes of despair and astonishment. A 65-year-old resident of the city described to Reuters news agency that she was in a parking booth when the missile hit the area. Miraculously, she was unharmed, but the scene of chaos and glass flying around her was something she never expected to witness.