Ukraine claimed on Saturday, March 30, that Russian shelling last night and this morning killed two elderly people in the eastern town of Krasnogorivka, and urged the evacuation of civilians still living there.

Krasnogorivka lies directly on the front line in the eastern Donetsk region, more than half of which is under the control of Russian forces and is an active combat zone.

“The city was under enemy fire throughout the night and morning. A 70-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man were killed,” Donetsk regional head Vadym Filashkin said on social media, adding:

Krasnogorivka has been on the front line for 10 years and remains one of the most dangerous places in the country. Do not expose yourselves to mortal danger. Evacuate

Ukrainian forces have reported “difficult” battles on the Eastern Front in recent months as they face ammunition shortages and Russia launches relentless airstrikes.

Moscow is six-folding kyiv on the frontcausing losses of troops and positions, Ukraine's newly appointed commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky said on Friday.

