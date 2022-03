Ukrainian firefighters put out a fire in a building that was hit by a bombing in Kiev.| Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian presidencysaid on Wednesday (30) that Russian forces must withdraw so that any peace agreement can be put into a national referendum.

In a statement, he expressed hope for a meeting soon between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, but did not say when exactly that could happen.

Podolyak participated in Tuesday’s talks (29) with Russian negotiators in Istanbul. He said an agreement on multilateral security guarantees for Ukraine would be a key part of the package to be discussed.

Russia even announced a military retreat in Kiev and Chernigov, yet it hit 64 Ukrainian targets, including those regions, within 24 hours.