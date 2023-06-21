How did you feel about the content of this article?

Ukrainian soldiers operate a war tank that was seized from Russian troops during an offensive campaign carried out on Monday (19), in Bakhmut, Ukraine. | Photo: EFE/EPA/STR

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said this Wednesday (21st) that Russia has already lost more than 4,000 tanks since the beginning of the conflict in February 2022. According to information from the Ukrainian defense body, this number is equivalent to about 120 and 130 Russian battalions.

Through a message on Telegram, the agency stated that “Between 120 and 130 tank battalions of the Russian invaders were destroyed by the Ukrainian Defense Forces in 16 months of the great war. Since the start of the full-scale aggression, Russia has already lost more than 4,000 tanks.”

In addition to the tanks, Kiev’s Ministry of Defense also said that Russia has already lost more than 200,000 men in the conflict. Surveys released by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces state that since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, casualties in Vladimir Putin’s army have reached the number of 222,000 soldiers.

The survey also details that the Ukrainian forces have already managed to destroy about 4006 Russian tanks and 7771 armored fighting vehicles. In addition to them, Ukrainian forces have also destroyed 3,920 artillery systems, 615 multiple rocket launchers, 314 military jets and 3,428 drones.