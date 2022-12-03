Ukraine’s government said on Saturday (3) that the imposition of a cap on the price of Russian oil by Western powers will bring down the economy of the world’s second largest exporter of the fuel.

“We always achieve our goal and Russia’s economy will be destroyed. Russia will have to take responsibility for all its crimes,” Ukrainian presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said in Telegram.

The 27-nation European Union (EU), the G7 and Australia reached an agreement on Friday to impose a maximum price of $60 per barrel of Russian oil, a move aimed at depriving Moscow of an important source funding for the invasion of Ukraine.

The measure will take effect on Monday (5), in conjunction with an EU embargo on Russian oil, in a further tightening of sanctions imposed by the West against Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

The G7 (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy and Japan) stated that they intend to “prevent Russia from profiting from its aggressive war against Ukraine and support stability in world energy markets”.

The White House said the European deal “will help limit Putin’s ability to profit from the oil market to fund a war machine that continues to kill innocent Ukrainians.”

Poland, a major ally of Ukraine, wanted the EU to adopt a much lower cap value, with the aim of accelerating difficulties for the Russian economy, and Yermak regretted that this did not happen.

“It should have been set at 30 dollars (a barrel) to destroy it more quickly,” wrote the head of staff of the Ukrainian presidency.

– “inevitable” bombings –

The bombings against the infrastructure of the energy sector in Ukraine left millions of families without electricity, water and heating, at a time of low temperatures with the approach of winter (northern hemisphere, summer in Brazil).

Putin considered that these bombings were “necessary and unavoidable in the face of provocative attacks from Kiev”, the Kremlin said, referring to a telephone conversation on Friday between the Russian president and the head of government of Germany, Olaf Scholz.

According to Putin, Kiev is responsible for the explosions that partially destroyed Russia’s Crimean bridge and therefore Moscow would be entitled to bomb Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Putin again complained to Scholz about the financial and military support that Western countries provide Ukraine, which allowed Kiev’s forces to inflict humiliating defeats on Russia in the biggest conflict on the European continent since the end of World War II.

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday he was “willing to talk” with Putin, but only if the Russian president sought “a way to end the war” and withdraw his troops from the country.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov stressed that Russia rejects the conditions. “The military operation will continue,” he insisted, using official Russian terminology to refer to the offensive in Ukraine.

Ukraine rejects any negotiations with Putin if its territorial integrity is not respected, which includes the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

