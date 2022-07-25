Former president is the only Brazilian in a Ukrainian report on personalities who promoted pro-Russia speeches

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) is accused by the Ukrainian government of promoting speech in favor of Russia in the war. Lula is mentioned in a list in “speakers who promoted Russian propaganda narratives”. Here’s the intact (1 MB) of the interface in Ukrainian.

The list is published on a website called the Center for Combating Disinformation, created by the Zelensky government last year to provide information about the war from Kiev’s perspective.



“Pro-Russian Narratives” “ – Russia must lead the ‘new world order’; – Zelensky is blamed for the war just like Putin.”

According to the report, Lula is included in the list for having said that Russia should lead a “new world order” and for claiming that the presidents of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and Russia, Vladimir Putin, are equally to blame for the war in Ukraine.

Despite the accusation, there are no records that Lula has said that a new world order should be led by the Russians. The 2nd statement, however, was given to the American magazine Time on May 4 of this year.

“I keep watching the president of Ukraine on television as if he were partying, getting a standing ovation by all the parliaments, you know? This guy is as responsible as Putin”, said the PT at the time.

The list also includes names such as Jay Naidoo (former Minister of Communications of South Africa), Jeffrey D. Sachs (director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University), American journalist Glenn Greenwald and United States Senator Rand Paul.

The former president is running for president in this year’s elections, with the former governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) as vice. On July 21, the Lula-Alckmin ticket was approved by the PT. Lula, however, did not attend the event that made the union official.

The latest XP/Ipespe poll, released this Monday (25.Jul.2022), shows Lula with 44% of voting intentions in the 1st round. In 2nd place, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) scores 35%.