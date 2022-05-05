In an interview with Time, the former president said that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky “looked for war”

The Embassy of Ukraine in Brazil said this Wednesday (4.May.2022) that the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) is “misinformed” about the reasons for the war in the country. Lula said in an interview with the magazine Team that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is as responsible for the conflict as Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The PT rated Zelensky as “a little weird” and said the president “looked for war” against Russia. Lula added that the Ukrainian leader seems to be part of a spectacle. “He appears on television morning, noon and night”he said.

to the newspaper The globethe Ukrainian Embassy stated that it will request an audience with Lula and Ukraine’s charge d’affaires in Brazil, Anatoliy Tkach, to talk about the Ukrainian government’s position on the war.

In an interview with Team, Lula criticized the Bolsonaro government and Presidents Joe Biden (United States) and Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukraine). He commented on racism in Brazil and also said that the UN (United Nations) “no longer represents anything”. Last week, the PT celebrated an opinion of a UN commission that said that Sergio Moro was “partial” in the trial of the former president.

THE article from Team speak in “dramatic arcs” of Lula’s story. quote “hero’s journey” childhood in poverty, through involvement in the trade union movement, to becoming president, and mentions “tragedy” when talking about his arrest, when he was forced to “watch from outside” While “rivals dismantled his legacy”.