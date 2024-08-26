While secretly preparing an invasion of Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine sent a very different signal in public in July: he wanted talks to end the war. Speaking to the BBC, he said he had a plan to end the “hot stage” of the war this year. He sent his foreign minister on a surprise trip to China, a mission to improve Ukraine’s relationship with Russia’s most important partner. And he pushed for international meetings, including one planned for Qatar in August, where he hoped to rally support for Ukraine’s positions and pave the way for a broader deal.

According to the criteria of

His proposals were a far cry from two years in which he refused to offer any hint of concessions in the face of a Russian invasion that many Ukrainians believe is aimed at wiping their country off the map. And they were even more surprising when Ukrainian forces entered Russia’s Kursk region on Aug. 6, creating one of the most embarrassing moments for President Vladimir V. Putin in 30 months of war.

kyiv is betting that the incursion will give it leverage to strike a favorable deal with the Kremlin, even as its military remains on the defensive along much of the front line in Ukraine. Russians who know Putin expect him to respond, believing his military has the upper hand.

A diplomat involved in the talks said Russian officials have postponed a meeting planned for this month in Qatar to negotiate a deal in which both sides would cease attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure. In comments reported by Russian state media, Putin’s foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said: “At the current stage, given this action, we are not going to talk.”

Two former senior Russian officials close to the Kremlin, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they believed the prospects for ceasefire talks had become more remote. One said Putin’s focus now “is not peace, but revenge.”

For many Ukrainians, Putin’s focus has never been on peace, but rather on total domination of their country.

“It is very difficult to imagine peace in our era unless Russia loses,” said Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, a member of the Ukrainian parliament. “The only solution to anything with Russia is: let them pay.”

Ukrainian officials insist that Zelensky’s public diplomatic activities this summer, along with his planning of the Kursk offensive, were two aspects of the same strategy.

In June, Zelensky led a meeting of 92 countries in Switzerland aimed at winning global support for his vision of a “just and lasting peace.” The plan, as outlined, would mean Ukraine’s membership in NATO, a full Russian withdrawal and prosecuting Russians for war crimes. But China skipped the summit and some of the major non-Western countries present, including India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and South Africa, refused to sign the joint statement. A key problem was that Russia was not invited; any peace talks, they said, must involve both sides.

Ukrainian officials have insisted that diplomacy and taking the war to Russia are not contradictory endeavors.

“To engage Russia in a fair negotiation process, the Russians must face tactical defeats on the battlefield,” Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior presidential adviser, said on August 6, the day the Kursk incursion began. “As these defeats pile up, social unrest will begin inside Russia.”

A state-controlled Russian polling firm, FOM, released survey results on Aug. 16 in which 45 percent of respondents said those around them were “anxious,” up 12 points from two weeks earlier. But Russians who know Putin said they doubted the Kursk incursion and any public turmoil would force him to change course. Russia continues to dominate much of the front in Ukraine, closing in on the strategically important city of Pokrovsk.

Putin has not said anything about the incursion since a televised crisis meeting on August 12, when he questioned whether there was any point in negotiations with Ukraine.

“Apparently the enemy is trying to improve its future negotiating positions,” Putin said. He claimed, without evidence, that Ukraine was firing on civilians and added: “What is there to talk about with them?”