The authorities ukrainian They assured this Thursday that the troops of their country have managed to recover the regional administrative headquarters of Kherson, in the south of Ukraine and occupied by Russia, where they have already placed the National flag.

The fact was confirmed in his Telegram account by the mayor of Oleshky, Yevhen Ryshchuk, a town near Kherson, on the other side of the river Dnieper and that it is the capital of this region that was annexed by Russia after occupy it militarily.

Also read: Russia fines Wikipedia for two articles on the offensive in Ukraine.

Locals in the right part of the Kherson region report that Russian troops have left the checkpoints

“Locals in the right part of the Kherson region report that Russian troops have abandoned checkpoints in the settlements of Chornobaivka, Stepanivka and Bilozerka. In the city of Kherson itself, the number of (Russian) military personnel has visually decreased,” Ryshchuk wrote.

All these checkpoints are located in the surroundings of

Kherson, a major Ukrainian river port on the banks of the Dnieper River. The Kherson region, together with Zaporizhia, both in southern Ukraine, as well as Lugansk and Donetsk, in the east of the country, were annexed by Russia and they are the points where the greatest combats between both sides are registered.

Ukrainians seek to return home

The Ukrainian Counteroffensive in the North and its Advance Deeper in the South encouraged many people to return to places dangerously close to the front lines.

The last bomb dropped ago, what? five days? I came back to work today See also The head of the section was convicted for the death of two workers in Nizhny Novgorod

Many return because they can’t pay the rent in places further away from the fighting. Others feel that it is time to leave the house of relatives or friends who welcomed them, and many simply want to return to their abandoned houses or damaged apartments.

“It’s gotten a lot better here in the last few days,” says Yekaterinodar Dudik, a school janitor. “The last bomb fell, what? Five days ago? I went back to work today,” says the 27-year-old.

Nearly all of Lymany’s 4,000 residents fled when the Russians passed through the village shortly after the invasion began eight months ago. Local authorities say some 1,000 have returned.

But how are you going to ask someone who has lived in a place for 70 years to leave? Especially when they have nowhere to go

Yulia Pogrebna tired of telling nostalgic villagers that this is not the time to return to the southern Ukrainian front. The friendly 32-year-old volunteer distributes food boxes to a group of pensioners who gave up waiting for the end of the war and returned to the riverside village of Lymany.

And as the sun sets over a bay separating villagers from Russian forces on the Crimean peninsula, Ukrainian soldiers hidden in neighboring forests load Grad rockets onto truck-mounted launchers for the next round of battles for Kherson.

The time for the nightly exchanges of raids approaches and villagers rush to their cellars with their weekly supply of rice and canned meat. “It would be much easier if these people weren’t here,” says Pogrebna with a smile. “But how are you going to ask someone who has lived in a place for 70 years to leave, where she knows every blade of grass? Especially when they have nowhere to go,” she admitted.

Russia resumes grain deal

Today, seven ships with cereals and food products sail through the humanitarian corridor

Seven ships left Ukrainian waters this Thursday after restarting yesterday the activity in the corridor that had been agreed between Moscow and Kyiv in July and was suspended last weekend by the Kremlin, the United Nations reports today.

“Today, seven ships with a total cargo of 290,102 metric tons of cereals and food products sail through the maritime humanitarian corridor under the Black Sea cereals initiative”, indicates in a statement the United Nations delegation at the Joint Coordination Center (JCC), established in Istanbul.

Ukrainian ship with 26,000 tons of grain. Photo: AFP / TURKISH DEFENSE MINISTRY PRESS OFFICE

Four of these seven ships, with final destinations in China, Italy and the Netherlands, left Ukrainian ports yesterday, according to data provided by the JCC, while three have set sail today, bound for Spain, China and Oman.

In addition, there is a ship that sails to Ukraine to take cargo, specifically to Yuzhni, which together with Odessa and Chornomorsk is one of the three ports included in the agreement signed in July between Moscow and kyiv with mediation from Turkey and the UN. .

After Moscow suspended the agreement last Saturday, in protest at a drone attack on its military fleet in Crimea, the JCC has continued to inspect ships in Istanbul with the participation only of Turkish inspectors and the United Nations, but has now returned to full normality .

See also This is Russia's 'Apocalypse Weapon': It Creates Radioactive Tsunamis the delegation of the Russian Federation has resumed its work at the JCC and participates in ship inspections

“Today, the delegation of the Russian Federation has resumed its work at the JCC and participates in ship inspections,” the UN says in its note. The queue for this monitoring task “has been significantly reduced, but there are currently more than 120 ships waiting to set sail, mainly to sail to Ukraine,” the statement added.

Moscow returned to the agreement yesterday, after announcing that it has received guarantees through the UN and Turkey that kyiv will not use the grain export corridor for military purposes, a diplomatic success achieved after numerous telephone conversations between Turkey’s top leaders.

Loading of grain for export.

“We have received the positive results of the efforts and intensive contacts. After the resumption of the initiative on grain, six ships left Ukrainian ports,” the Minister of Foreign Affairs said today. Turkey Defense Hulusi Akarduring a visit to Turkish troops on the southeastern border of the country.

Making a total balance, he added that with the new freighters that departed today, the number of ships that since the beginning of the agreement have sailed from Ukrainian ports so far rises to 426, while the amount of grain transported stands at 9 .7 million tons.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING*

*With information from EFE and AFP.

More news