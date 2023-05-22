AFPi

05/22/2023 – 6:05 am

Ukraine’s government said on Monday it had prevented an unprecedented Russian bombing, with missiles and drones, overnight against the city of Dnipro, in the country’s central east.

Local authorities said seven people were injured.

“During the night attack, Russia launched 16 missiles of different types and 20 Shahed drones,” the Ukrainian army said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The note states that “four Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and all 20 drones were destroyed by anti-aircraft defense”.

Kiev forces did not report the consequences of the 12 missiles that managed to overcome the country’s defense systems.

The mayor of Dnipro, Boris Filatov, said in Telegram that “since the beginning of the war, there has never been a bombing of such intensity” against the city.

Dnipro, a city that had nearly a million inhabitants before the start of the Russian invasion, is 125 kilometers from the battle line.

The governor of the region, Sergiy Lisak, said that “seven people were injured and two women, aged 52 and 70, were hospitalized”.

Russia has stepped up night bombing since early May and Ukraine says its anti-aircraft defenses, bolstered by Western military assistance, have managed to shoot down most of the drones and missiles.























