The Ukrainian General Staff assured today that the kyiv forces killed 820 enemy soldiers last daythey shot down a Russian Su-25 fighter plane and destroyed several air defense systems, 34 tanks, more than 90 armored vehicles and 18 artillery systems.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also left out of combat around twenty Russian military technical vehicles, 7 reconnaissance drones and an electronic communications station that was hit with missiles.

Ukrainian military in Zaporizhzhia.

The report from the General Staff this Wednesday also describes a situation on the front with hardly any changes compared to recent weeks.

Ukraine carries out offensive actions in the south of the city of Bakhmut (east) and in the province of Zaporizhia (south) and the Russian Army launches attacks in several areas of the front in the provinces of Donetsk, Lugansk and Kharkiv, all of them in eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, on the Kherson front (south), Ukraine destroys Russian military equipment and weapons with counterbattery fire.

Despite having made no progress in recent weeks, Ukraine claims that it continues to inflict massive casualties in military personnel and material among the Russian ranks.

EFE

