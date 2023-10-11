You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Southern Ukraine, devastated in the midst of the conflict with Russia.
Southern Ukraine, devastated in the midst of the conflict with Russia.
They would also have knocked out about twenty Russian military technical vehicles.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
The Ukrainian General Staff assured today that the kyiv forces killed 820 enemy soldiers last daythey shot down a Russian Su-25 fighter plane and destroyed several air defense systems, 34 tanks, more than 90 armored vehicles and 18 artillery systems.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine also left out of combat around twenty Russian military technical vehicles, 7 reconnaissance drones and an electronic communications station that was hit with missiles.
The report from the General Staff this Wednesday also describes a situation on the front with hardly any changes compared to recent weeks.
Ukraine carries out offensive actions in the south of the city of Bakhmut (east) and in the province of Zaporizhia (south) and the Russian Army launches attacks in several areas of the front in the provinces of Donetsk, Lugansk and Kharkiv, all of them in eastern Ukraine.
Meanwhile, on the Kherson front (south), Ukraine destroys Russian military equipment and weapons with counterbattery fire.
Despite having made no progress in recent weeks, Ukraine claims that it continues to inflict massive casualties in military personnel and material among the Russian ranks.
EFE
Also read in EL TIEMPO:
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Ukraine #shot #Russian #plane #killed #enemy #soldiers #day