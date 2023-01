Participation of Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, during a NATO conference in November 2022. | Photo: EFE

The Ukrainian Air Force said on Sunday that it shot down 45 kamikaze drones with which Russian forces attacked Ukrainian territory during the last night of 2022.

“On the night of December 31, 2022 to January 1, 2023, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made ‘Shahed-131/136’ kamikaze drones,” the Armed Forces Air Command said in a statement posted on Telegram and published by the agency “Ukrinform”.

“As a result of combat operations, the air defense of the Air Force in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 45 attack drones,” the statement added.