This Tuesday, March 5, kyiv said that Ukrainian marine drones damaged a patrol boat of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, near Crimea, which then sank. According to kyiv, at least seven Russian servicemen on board were killed. However, this information has not been corroborated by the Kremlin. Meanwhile, Moscow accused the Western allies of being “directly involved” in the war, after the leak of a communication between senior German military commanders, which addressed a hypothetical attack on the bridge in Crimea, the province in southern Ukraine, annexed by the Kremlin in 2014.

Ukrainian military intelligence (GUR) reported this Tuesday, March 5, that seven Russian soldiers who were aboard the patrol ship 'Sergei Kotov' diedwhile six others were injured, out of a total of 52 crew members on the boat.

The survivors, kyiv explained, were rescued by Russian special forces after the drones hit the patrol boat.

The ship sank, kyiv maintains. However, Kremlin authorities have not yet commented on the matter.

Ukraine is increasingly betting on attacks with unmanned drones, far from the front line of combat. In this latest offensive, the Russian ship was hit by Ukrainian-made Magura V5 drones.

The attack occurred near the Kerch Strait, which connects the Sea of ​​Azov with the Black Sea and separates the Russian Federation from the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, occupied by Russia since 2014.

There are several ships that Ukraine has shot down in these two years of war. kyiv's military intelligence has consolidated its defense in this sector of the Black Sea. According to Volodymyr Zelensky's government, its strategy has cost the Russian fleet operating in the area a third of its total troops.

Footage distributed shows smoke rising from what Ukrainian military intelligence said was the Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergey Kotov that was damaged by Ukrainian marine drones, at sea, in a location off the coast of Crimea, in this still image obtained from a video published on March 5, 2024. via REUTERS – MINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF UKRAINE

Russian forces also attacked with unmanned drones in a residential area in the Odessa region, a Black Sea coastal region. kyiv's air defense said it shot down 18 of the 22 drones fired by Russia.

The massive wave of drones left no one injured, Ukrainian authorities said. The assault occurs a week after a Russian drone managed to hit a building in this region and killed 12 people, including five children.

Russia accuses the West of “direct” involvement in the war

The leak of a call from senior German military commanders regarding arms support to Ukraine has caused tensions between the West and Russia, a country that accuses the allies of being “directly” involved in Moscow's ongoing invasion of its neighbor. country.

The German Government confirmed the veracity of the call. However, Berlin has not corroborated the content. According to the Russian press, in the communication, four senior German commanders discussed the possibility of attacking the Crimean bridge with Taurus missiles.

In the call, German Air Force Chief Ingo Gerhartz reportedly addressed the possible delivery of these missiles to kyiv, which Chancellor Olaf Scholz has so far firmly publicly rejected.

According to what was published by the Russian media, the conversation also discussed the training of Ukrainian soldiers and possible military targets for the missiles. In addition, from the Crimean bridge, they would also have pointed out the Russian ammunition depots. The military would even have indicated deadlines. If they decided to send them, the war material would be operational in eight months.

At another point in the conversation they mention the plans of their allies. For example, they would have assured that British personnel were deployed in Ukraine and how the Storm Shadow missiles, from the United Kingdom, and Scalp, from France, were deployed in the country.

'An individual error' and not a security flaw

Following the scandal, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the reason it was possible to record the conversation of the Air Force officers “was an individual error by the user.”

“Not all participants followed the secure connection procedure. According to available data, the information leak occurred to a participant who was in Singapore,” she mentioned.

With his statement, he wanted to make it clear that there was an intrusion into the Bundeswehr's internal communication systems and the latter “were not compromised.” However, due to the content of the conversation, many allies criticized what happened in Germany and doubt the security of their telecommunications.

However, Pistorius clarified that he had no intention of “sacrificing” any of his best officers, solely to play along with Vladimir Putin. Experts mention that, in addition to a war on territory, there is an information war.

The objective, according to Germany, is to sow discord in the West. Former British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, quoted in an article in The Times, stated that the incident showed that Germany was “neither safe nor trustworthy.”







The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday, March 4, demanded an explanation from the German ambassador in Moscow, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, about the debate that “clearly demonstrates the involvement of the West,” including Berlin.

Analysts have pointed out that Russia's objective is to prevent Germany from delivering the Taurus missiles, which can reach twice the range of the Storm Shadow and Scalp missiles, meaning that Ukraine could even reach Moscow. However, Scholz has been emphatic that he will not make this delivery because it could lead to an escalation in hostilities.

