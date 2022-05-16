The Ukrainian Defense Ministry released a video on Monday (May 16) of soldiers in the region.

Ukraine said it had retaken the 2nd largest city in its territory, the Kharkiv region, and reached the Russian border. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry released a video on its Facebook page with about 12 soldiers in the region.

“227 Battalion 127th Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Kharkiv quelled the Russians and left for the state border area. Together for victory!”, it says publication of the Ministry of Defence.

Kharkiv’s head of administration, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Saturday (May 14) that the region had not been bombed in the last 24 hours.

According to the American Institute for the Study of War, published a study on Friday (May 13), in which the Russian military allegedly abandoned the region due to the counter-offensive of Ukrainian troops.