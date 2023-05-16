Ukraine said on Tuesday that it repelled a dRussian bomb and missile barrage at night, including six Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, a few hours before the visit of a Chinese emissary to the Ukrainian capital.

But Russia was quick to deny these claims. and assured that it hit “all the objectives”, which included “deployment positions of the Ukrainian army”, ammunition stores and Western weapons.

Likewise, the Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense affirmed that the kyiv troops have recovered in recent days about 20 square kilometers from the northern and southern suburbs of the city of Bakhmut.

“Another incredible success of the Ukrainian air force! Last night our sky defenders shot down SIX Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and 12 other missilesUkrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced on Twitter.

The Kinzhal missiles were described by Russian President Vladimir Putin himself as “invincible” because they they reach a hypersonic speed that defies most air defense systems.

Moscow also assured that it destroyed an anti-aircraft system American Patriot and intercepted seven British Storm Shadow missiles.

Overnight, AFP journalists saw the Ukrainian air defense in action, lighting up the sky over kyiv to destroy Russian missiles.

Ukraine announced a first downing of a Kinzhal in early May, thanks to the powerful American Patriot anti-aircraft system that kyiv received in April.

According to Ukrainian Chief of Staff Valeri Zaluzhni, Russia attacked Ukraine “from the north, south and east” with Kinzhal missiles, Kalibr cruise missiles, S-400 anti-aircraft missiles, Iskander ballistic missiles and Iranian-made drones. “They were all destroyed,” he claimed on Telegram.

Attack moments before the arrival of the Chinese emissary in kyiv

“It was exceptional for its density, a maximum number of missiles in a short period of time“kyiv’s military administration commented. Some debris fell in neighborhoods of the Ukrainian capital, injuring three people, according to the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

Coming home with (…) powerful new weapons for the front

This barrage of missiles came a few hours before Chinese envoy Li Hui was due to arrive in kyiv for a two-day visit. This special representative for Eurasian affairs and former Chinese ambassador to Moscow is expected to discuss a “political solution” to the Ukrainian conflict.

His trip is part of a larger tour that includes Poland, France, Germany and Russia. Russia’s ally China has never publicly condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Beijing proposed a 12-point plan to end the war, which was met with skepticism by Western countries.

Ukraine announces progress on Bakhmut

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said Tuesday that kyiv’s troops have recovered in recent days about 20 square kilometers of the northern and southern suburbs of the city, while acknowledging that the Russian forces continue advancing inside the municipality.

“Our troops have freed from the enemy about 20 square kilometers in the north and south of the outskirts of Bakhmut,” Malyar wrote on his Telegram account.

Our troops have liberated from the enemy about 20 square kilometers in the north and south of the outskirts of Bakhmut

“At the same time,” he continued, Russian troops are making “some progress” inside the city thanks to the use of artillery to destroy the buildings that the Ukrainian forces used to resist with urban combat tactics.

According to Malyar, the Russians have deployed paratroop troops to reinforce their troops in Bakhmut.

The vice minister insisted that “the hard combats continue with disparate results”, and praised the work of the Ukrainian military defending the part of this eastern Ukrainian city that remains under kyiv control.

Malyar also assured that Russia continues to have an advantage over Ukraine in Bakhmut in terms of troops and weapons.

Ukrainian military analysts have suggested the possibility that Ukraine ends up ceding control of Bakhmut Municipality to Russia as it advances on the flanks to have the Russian troops exposed to enemy fire inside the city.

The city became a strategic defense point for Ukraine.

Europe arms Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky he returned from a European tour in which he obtained promises of armaments.

“Back home with (…) new and powerful weapons for the front,” Zelensky declared in a video directed to its citizens, after the three-day tour that took him to the UK, France, Germany and Italy.

At the beginning of the week, the Ukrainian army claimed a “first success” in its offensive around the city of Bakhmut, the epicenter of the fighting for months in eastern Ukraine and currently 90% controlled by Russian forces.

However, the Ukrainian president stated that his army needs more time to prepare a far-reaching counteroffensive against Moscow’s forces.

During President Zelensky’s tour, the UK promised to supply Ukraine anti-aircraft missiles and long-range attack droneswhich will be added to the Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles.

Zelensky also declared himself “very optimistic” about the delivery of fighter jets, which many European countries have so far refused to provide. The French President, Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday that he had “opened the door to train Ukrainian pilots” along with other European countries, but added that the delivery of fighters to kyiv remained “a theoretical debate” for now.

On the diplomatic front, the leaders of the 46 countries of the Council of Europe meet this Tuesday afternoon in Iceland, in a summit to show unity against Moscow.

In addition, the extension of the Ukrainian grain export agreement it was still uncertain Tuesday, and the Kremlin said there were still “many questions” to be resolved.

